MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,311,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM
MGM Resorts International Stock Performance
Shares of MGM opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.