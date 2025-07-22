MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,311,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of MGM opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

