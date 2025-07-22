Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Get Middleby alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $144.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.29. Middleby has a 1 year low of $121.70 and a 1 year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 249,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.59 per share, with a total value of $37,298,621.01. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,088,263 shares in the company, valued at $461,973,262.17. This trade represents a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Middleby by 760.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Middleby by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Middleby by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.