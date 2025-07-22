Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 204,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $75,306. The trade was a 250.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Aldag bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,820.65. This represents a 30.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,370 shares of company stock worth $124,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $90.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.03 million. Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

