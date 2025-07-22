Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Get Monro Muffler Brake alerts:

MNRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monro Muffler Brake from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Monro Muffler Brake from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on MNRO

Monro Muffler Brake Stock Performance

Shares of MNRO opened at $14.89 on Friday. Monro Muffler Brake has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $446.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $294.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.60 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monro Muffler Brake will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro Muffler Brake

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 1.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 39,248 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,681,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 648,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 253,518 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Monro Muffler Brake by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,193,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 302,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 929,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 370,960 shares during the period.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Muffler Brake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro Muffler Brake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.