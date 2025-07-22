MTDR Q2 EPS Forecast Cut by Capital One Financial

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Friday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTDR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

MTDR stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.46. Matador Resources has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $64.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,760.28. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,245. This represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $601,103 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

