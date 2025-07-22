Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 5,630 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 596.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 214,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.