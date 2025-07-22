Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

