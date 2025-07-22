Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 332.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of BOX by 519.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 43.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $409,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,927,736. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $223,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 138,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,629. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,601. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. BOX had a net margin of 21.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

