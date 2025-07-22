Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Shares of DVA opened at $139.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $131.76 and a one year high of $179.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

