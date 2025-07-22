Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MVBF. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mvb Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mvb Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Mvb Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Mvb Financial stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mvb Financial has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $320.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Mvb Financial had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Ryan Rodriguez purchased 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry F. Mazza sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $121,765.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 626,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,955,001.42. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mvb Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 163,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

