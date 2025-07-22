MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 85.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $190.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.19. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $194.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.30.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MYR Group from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MYR Group from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

