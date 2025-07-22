National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in National Beverage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in National Beverage by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in National Beverage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in National Beverage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The business had revenue of $313.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

