New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 27,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after buying an additional 188,041 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 894,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Up 1.3%

Invesco stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $20.63.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

