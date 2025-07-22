New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Primerica worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 105.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $263.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.98. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $230.98 and a one year high of $307.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.90.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

