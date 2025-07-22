New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117,433 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,760,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,321 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,625,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,922,000 after purchasing an additional 876,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the sale, the director owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

