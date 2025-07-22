New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.75 price objective (down from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

