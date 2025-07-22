New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.3%

American Financial Group stock opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.85. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.71.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.