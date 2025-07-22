New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,425 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $3,128,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 35,471 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.36.

HSIC stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

