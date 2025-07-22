New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Ashland worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ashland alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ashland by 212.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 2,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ashland by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ashland by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.79 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently -69.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASH

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.