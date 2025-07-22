New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Match Group worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 742,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,257.90. This trade represents a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Stock Up 0.7%

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTCH

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.