New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.33 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of SkyWest worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,390,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,211,000 after buying an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,371,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SkyWest by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,641,000 after buying an additional 192,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 51,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after buying an additional 57,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $1,715,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 449,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,333,010.22. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $1,763,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,311.25. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,520. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKYW stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

