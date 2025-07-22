New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

