New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evertec were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evertec alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evertec by 4,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Evertec by 39.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Evertec by 44.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Evertec by 19.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Evertec Price Performance

Evertec stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Evertec, Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Evertec had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $80,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,711.12. The trade was a 15.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 18,898 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $674,469.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,395.07. This trade represents a 34.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.