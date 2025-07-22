Northland Capmk Lowers Earnings Estimates for Vitesse Energy

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Vitesse Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Vitesse Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $908.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.66. Vitesse Energy has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 284.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 74.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.