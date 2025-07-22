Northland Power Q2 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued on Thursday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark downgraded Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.25.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$23.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$16.14 and a 1 year high of C$24.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -219.84%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

