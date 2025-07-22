Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) Stock Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $311,155.09. Following the sale, the director owned 102,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,908.09. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

