Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $17.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $24.00 price objective on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter worth $133,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 75,132 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 75,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTLY opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.92. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $197.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.97 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

