OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 140,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 45,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCFC. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.