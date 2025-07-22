OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.4% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 212,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 122.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Sunday. Wall Street Zen lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Insider Activity at OUTFRONT Media

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,875.68. The trade was a 22.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.17 million. Research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

