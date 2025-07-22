Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Hugo Tudor Sells 5,000 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Hugo Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.81), for a total value of £47,500 ($64,033.43).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

PAG stock opened at GBX 970 ($13.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 913.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 816.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 650.50 ($8.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 970 ($13.08).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 958 ($12.91) to GBX 1,001 ($13.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

About Paragon Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.