PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stake Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after buying an additional 1,272,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,896,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 945,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 573,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 562,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after buying an additional 276,672 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 48,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

