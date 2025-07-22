Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Receives C$34.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PET shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Canada raised Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised Pet Valu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

TSE:PET opened at C$34.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 1 year low of C$22.53 and a 1 year high of C$34.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Pet Valu’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Pet Valu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

