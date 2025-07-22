Phil Urban Purchases 50 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £139 ($187.38).

On Friday, June 20th, Phil Urban acquired 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £136.71 ($184.29).

On Friday, May 23rd, Phil Urban acquired 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £138.18 ($186.28).

On Friday, April 25th, Phil Urban acquired 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £138.04 ($186.09).

LON MAB opened at GBX 285 ($3.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.11. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 194.40 ($2.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 320 ($4.31). The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Mitchells & Butlers ( LON:MAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

