PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Receives $52.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on PHIN. BNP Paribas downgraded PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. CL King began coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on PHINIA from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in PHINIA by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PHINIA by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,120,000 after acquiring an additional 110,931 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PHINIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,054,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PHIN opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. PHINIA has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $57.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.
PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.
