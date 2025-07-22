Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PNW stock opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.47 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.