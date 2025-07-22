Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW stock opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.47 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.46.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

