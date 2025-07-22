Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms have commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $249,730.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,354.82. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the director owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,339.19. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,119 shares of company stock valued at $321,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 72.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Premier by 112.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier by 2,172.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

