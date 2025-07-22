Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

