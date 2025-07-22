Q2 Earnings Estimate for TSE:PPL Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at C$50.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.74. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$48.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.