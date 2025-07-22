Q2 Earnings Estimate for WES Issued By Capital One Financial

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $49,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

