Q2 Earnings Forecast for Integra Resources Issued By Cormark

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Cormark upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$2.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Kerner bought 34,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$67,995.65. 17.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

