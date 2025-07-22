Q2 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Issued By Desjardins

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.82.

Orla Mining Trading Up 5.9%

TSE OLA opened at C$16.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In related news, Director David Andrew Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$116,025.75. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.51, for a total transaction of C$155,064.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,462 shares of company stock valued at $781,286. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.