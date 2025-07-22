Q2 Earnings Forecast for TSE:SES Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Canada raised Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.92.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$16.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.69. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$11.13 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

