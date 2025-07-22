Q2 EPS Estimate for New Fortress Energy Lowered by Analyst

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. New Street Research set a $8.50 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Compass Point began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

