Q2 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Cut by Desjardins

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a C$70.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

Shares of TXG opened at C$44.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.71. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.01 and a 52 week high of C$49.25.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

