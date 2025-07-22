Q2 EPS Forecast for Sherwin-Williams Decreased by Analyst

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ FY2026 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHW. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.94.

SHW stock opened at $342.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,329,000 after buying an additional 960,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $265,510,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

