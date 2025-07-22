Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at UBS Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QRVO

Qorvo Stock Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,597 shares in the company, valued at $532,473.73. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.