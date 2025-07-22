Raymond James Financial Forecasts TSE:PMZ Q2 Earnings

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZFree Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

