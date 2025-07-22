Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

RRX stock opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.26. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.43.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,624.82. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

