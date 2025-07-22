Research Analysts Set Expectations for Impinj Q2 Earnings

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Impinj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Impinj’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $116.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2,912.02 and a beta of 1.64. Impinj has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,472,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,360,000 after buying an additional 274,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,442,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,009,000 after buying an additional 104,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,527,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,897,000 after buying an additional 473,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 304.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 972,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,184,000 after buying an additional 731,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,431,000 after buying an additional 214,792 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

